World Asset Management Inc Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,766 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

