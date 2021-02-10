Woodbrook Group (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Trading 25.8% Higher

Shares of Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) traded up 25.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. 843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Woodbrook Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDBG)

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

