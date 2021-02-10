Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $403.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

