WOM Protocol Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and $1.49 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

