Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$65.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

