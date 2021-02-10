WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.83

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 723,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after buying an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 546,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,037,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,593,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

