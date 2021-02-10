WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.83

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021 // Comments off

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 723,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after buying an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 546,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,037,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,593,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.