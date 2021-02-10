Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

