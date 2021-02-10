Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New $618,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $411.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

