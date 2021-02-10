Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

