Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.