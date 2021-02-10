Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $1,937,279. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

