Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

