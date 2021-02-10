Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $229.84.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.