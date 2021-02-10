Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,362. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

