William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SMG opened at $240.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,286 shares of company stock worth $23,409,344. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

