William Blair Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

