William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.59.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

