William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSII. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII opened at $43.33 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.