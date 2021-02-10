William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$72.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$37.76 and a 12-month high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 71.38%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

