Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.52

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 11739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

