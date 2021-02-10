White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after acquiring an additional 92,856 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

