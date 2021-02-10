White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.