White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

