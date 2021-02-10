Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

