WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WestRock stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

