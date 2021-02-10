Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $12.80. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 41,199 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.