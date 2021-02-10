Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 49.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

