West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

