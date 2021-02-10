West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,884,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. 207,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47. The company has a market cap of $329.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

