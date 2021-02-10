West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $781,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

