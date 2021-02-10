WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 2,164 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WesBanco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.