Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. Welltower also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.76 EPS.

Welltower stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,132,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Get Welltower alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.