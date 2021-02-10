Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.71-0.76 for the period.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,132,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

