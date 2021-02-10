Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.71-0.76 for the period.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 2,132,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
