Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 439,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,852,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.