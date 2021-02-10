Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $290.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.65.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $279.35 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $284.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.