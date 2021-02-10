Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $290.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.65.
Shares of EL stock opened at $279.35 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $284.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.55.
In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
