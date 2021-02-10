Wells Fargo & Company Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $425.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.70. 9,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,614. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 125.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 300,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

