Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00.

1/22/2021 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.