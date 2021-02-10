Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrefour (CRRFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY):

2/3/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Carrefour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/12/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 80,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,723. Carrefour SA has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

