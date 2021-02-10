Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

