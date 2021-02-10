WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

