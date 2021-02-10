WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

GILD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. 226,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

