Waves Community Token Market Capitalization Achieves $873,478.79 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 65.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $873,478.79 and $4.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00291182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00108829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00073533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00088283 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065072 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,949 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

