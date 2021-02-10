Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

WSO.B stock opened at $262.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

