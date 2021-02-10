WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX) (ASX:WMI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX) (ASX:WMI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.12.
WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX) Company Profile
