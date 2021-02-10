WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX) (ASX:WMI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX) (ASX:WMI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap Limited (WMI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.12.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

