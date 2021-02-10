Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $412.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

