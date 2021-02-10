Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

