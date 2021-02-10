Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

SYY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

