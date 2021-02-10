Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 7,538 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.