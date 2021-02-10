Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.70 ($140.82).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €122.05 ($143.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

