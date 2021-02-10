Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WKCMF traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

